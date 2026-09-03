Honor Magic 8 Pro Named Most Value-for-Money Android Flagship

The renowned AnTuTu platform has released its ranking of high-end Android smartphones with the best price-to-performance ratio for the end of August. According to Ixbt.com, in the segment priced above 4,500 yuan ($670), which includes the most expensive and popular devices among consumers, the Honor Magic 8 Pro model emerged as the clear leader and was recognized as the most worthwhile purchase. This is reported by news source.

According to the ranking results, the Honor Magic 8 Pro with 12/512 GB memory configuration took first place due to its high technical capabilities combined with affordability. This flagship is powered by the modern Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and managed to score an average of 3,798,056 points in AnTuTu tests. Priced at approximately 4,699 yuan ($700) in the Chinese market, the smartphone's price-to-performance coefficient reached 808.3, setting an absolute record for the category.

Flagship technical capabilities and main competitors

The device's technical specifications also meet the highest requirements. The Honor Magic 8 Pro is equipped with a high-quality 6.71-inch OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the smartphone supports a massive 7200 mAh battery, 120 W fast wired charging, and 80 W wireless charging technology. The main camera block consists of advanced 50, 50, and 200-megapixel modules.

Other leading brands also secured spots in the top three of this prestigious ranking. Second place went to the OnePlus 15 with 12/256 GB of memory. Priced at 4,599 yuan ($685), this model also runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, scoring 3,601,600 points with a coefficient of 783.1. The OnePlus 15 features a 165 Hz OLED screen and a 7300 mAh battery. The top three is rounded out by the base Honor Magic 8 (12/256 GB). Priced at 4,799 yuan ($715), this smartphone scored 3,733,878 points, resulting in a coefficient of 778.1.

The top ten also includes popular flagships such as the Samsung Galaxy S26, RedMagic 11S Pro, Xiaomi 17, RedMagic 11 Pro+, Oppo Find X9 Pro, RedMagic 11S Pro+, and Oppo Find X8 Ultra.

Experts remind that the AnTuTu ranking evaluates only raw performance and price balance and does not fully reflect the overall quality of the device. Therefore, when purchasing a smartphone, it is recommended to pay special attention to aspects such as body dimensions, ergonomics, software capabilities, and real-world camera performance.