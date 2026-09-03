IELTS test fee increased: how much does it cost now?

·23·Society
IELTS test fee increased: how much does it cost now?

An important change has occurred for those wishing to take the IELTS exam in Uzbekistan. The price for Academic and General Training formats has reached 2 million 798 thousand soms.

Previously, 2 million 664 thousand soms was paid for this exam. Thus, the price has increased by 134 thousand soms, or nearly 5 percent.

The new tariff is also displayed on the British Council's official IELTS registration page in Uzbekistan. It shows that the computer-delivered price for Academic and General Training exams is the same — 2,798,000 soms.

How much does IELTS cost now?

The current official tariff is as follows:

Exam Type

New Price

Previous Price

Difference

IELTS Academic

2,798,000 soms

2,664,000 soms

+134,000 soms

IELTS General Training

2,798,000 soms

2,664,000 soms

+134,000 soms

Thus, test-takers will now need to prepare 134 thousand soms more than before.

Academic and General Training prices are the same

The payment amount for the two main types of IELTS — Academic and General Training — is identical.

However, their purposes differ. According to official IELTS information, Academic is mainly suitable for higher education and professional registration, while General Training is mostly used for migration, work experience, vocational training, and certain educational programs.

Therefore, before registering for the exam, it is important to determine which format you need.

An exam costing nearly 2.8 million soms

Comparing the new price with the previous tariff:

  • previously — 2,664,000 soms;

  • now — 2,798,000 soms;

  • increase — 134,000 soms;

  • growth — approximately 5 percent.

It should also be taken into account that this amount is only the exam fee. Expenses spent on courses, tutors, or additional study materials for IELTS preparation may be in addition to this.

An important aspect for those preparing for IELTS

Due to the increase in the exam price, retaking it repeatedly will significantly increase additional expenses.

Therefore, before setting the exam date, it is useful to evaluate your knowledge through mock tests and determine how close you are to your target score.

The British Council has stated that the IELTS fee includes preparation materials and free practice tests.

What do those wanting to take IELTS need to know now?

Against the backdrop of the new tariff, the most important information is as follows:

IELTS Academic and General Training — 2 million 798 thousand soms.

Those planning to take the exam should check the current price, exam date, and available slots on the official website before registering.

In addition, the price of special exams such as IELTS for UKVI differs from the standard Academic and General Training tariffs. The British Council website shows the current payment for UKVI Academic and General Training as 3 million 119 thousand soms.

Most importantly — not the price, but getting the required score on the first attempt

At first glance, a 134 thousand som increase in the IELTS price may not seem like a big difference. However, if the need arises to retake the exam several times, the total expenses will increase significantly.

For this reason, thoroughly preparing for the exam with a payment of nearly 2.8 million soms and achieving the desired result on the first attempt remains the most optimal option for many. Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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