New trailer released for the «Harry Potter» series (video)

·31·Culture
New trailer released for the «Harry Potter» series (video)

«Harry Potter» fans will have the opportunity to return to Hogwarts once again at the end of the year. HBO has released the latest official teaser trailer for the new series based on the famous books. The premiere date is also known — the first part of the series will be released on December 25.

The new project is a television adaptation of J.K. Rowling's books, with the first season dedicated to the events of «Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone». According to official information, the series aims to bring the story from the books to the screen in much greater detail.

What was shown in the new trailer?

The latest clip gave fans a closer look at the new interpretation of Hogwarts.

The trailer features:

  • The characters of Harry, Ron, and Hermione;

  • Hogwarts and its famous rooms;

  • Magic lessons;

  • Quidditch scenes;

  • Other familiar characters from the wizarding world;

  • Important events from the first book.

According to official «Wizarding World» information, the new teaser also features certain details and new scenes that were present in the books but not shown in the previous films.

Who will play the main characters?

Young actors will take part in the main roles of the new series.

Dominic McLaughlin — Harry Potter,
Alastair Stout — Ron Weasley,
Arabella Stanton will portray Hermione Granger.

As for the adult roles, John Lithgow will play Dumbledore, Janet McTeer will play McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu will play Severus Snape, and Nick Frost will play Rubeus Hagrid.

When will the series be released?

The new «Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone» series will premiere on December 25, 2026, which is Christmas Day. It will be broadcast on the HBO television channel and streamed in regions where HBO Max is available.

Information

Detail

Series

«Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone»

Premiere

December 25, 2026

First season

«Philosopher's Stone»

Format

TV series

TV channel

HBO

Streaming

In regions where HBO Max is available

How does it differ from the films?

The main advantage of the new series is the opportunity to cover the events of each book much more broadly.

Official statements emphasize that the series will stay true to the books and bring certain events and details left out of the films to the screen. Therefore, fans may also see scenes that were not present in the previous movies.

The most interesting aspect is that the new series promises not just to retell the «Harry Potter» story from the beginning, but to bring certain details from the books back to the screen.

What awaits the fans?

With the release of the new trailer, the «Harry Potter» universe has returned to the spotlight. Now, the main questions interesting fans are how the new actors will interpret the famous characters and how well the series will preserve the spirit of the books.

The answer can be found on December 25 — when the doors of Hogwarts open once again.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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