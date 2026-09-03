Visits to banks put to an end: Certain benefits will now be automatically credited to the "Baraka" social card

A new procedure has been introduced in Uzbekistan that drastically reduces bureaucracy in the system of social protection of the population and the targeted delivery of benefits and financial assistance. From now on, pregnancy and childbirth benefits, as well as temporary disability benefits (sick leave), will be automatically transferred directly to the "Baraka" social card — including in virtual form — without requiring citizens to visit bank branches or collect unnecessary certificates.

Without applications and queues: How does the system work in practice?

The updated mechanism is fully digitized, eliminating the human factor and the need to visit various agencies:

If the card already exists: If a citizen has already been issued a "Baraka" social card, all assigned funds are credited automatically directly to the card account without requiring any additional applications and documents;

If there is no card: There is no need to go to the bank — a virtual social card is instantly generated in the user's name via the "Baraka" mobile application, and the benefit funds are transferred to it;

Optional plastic card: If a citizen needs a physical plastic card, it can be easily ordered via the mobile application;

Free service: The issuance of plastic cards for recipients of temporary disability benefits is completely free of charge.

Where can you find out the benefit amount and deposits?

To ensure convenience for citizens, several quick communication and monitoring channels have been launched:

Helpline: Questions regarding the status of benefit allocation, payment deadlines, and amounts can be answered via the "1070" single helpline;

"Inson" centers: For clarification, there is an opportunity to contact the benefit payment department of the "Inson" social services center at the place of residence;

Mobile monitoring: The receipt of money transfers, transaction history, and remaining funds can be tracked in real-time via the "Baraka" mobile application.

The complete integration of social payments into the "Baraka" digital ecosystem ensures transparency in delivering state support to citizens and significantly saves time and money.

In your opinion, to what extent will transferring benefits directly to virtual cards without visiting a bank reduce red tape and the risk of corruption? What other processes in the field of social services would you suggest digitizing? Leave your thoughts in the comments!