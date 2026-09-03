Unexpected «cold shower» at «Seoul Mun»: fountain floods dining customers (video)

An unpleasant and unexpected incident occurred for holidaymakers at the «Seoul Mun» complex, one of Tashkent's busiest entertainment and gastronomic locations. Due to a technical malfunction in the water structures system located throughout the complex, the water flow sharply changed its direction and was sprayed with high pressure onto people having dinner outdoors.

How an evening relaxation turned into chaos

According to witnesses of the incident and social media users, the event happened at a time when the catering outlets were crowded with customers:

Misdirected pressure: A malfunction occurred in the fountain nozzles near the open terraces by the water, and the water sprays shot directly toward the tables where people were sitting;

Damage caused: Within seconds, visitors' clothes, personal belongings, and all the food and drinks served on the tables were soaked in water;

Escaping the situation: Citizens who found themselves under the unpleasant «shower» had to hastily leave their places and run inside.

Discussions on social networks and service culture

Videos from the scene quickly spread on social media and sparked heated debates. Observers' opinions were divided:

Consumer rights and safety: Many users emphasize that such technical flaws should not be allowed in modern and expensive complexes, and the administration must fully compensate customers for their ruined mood, wet clothes, and wasted food;

Unexpected force majeure: Another category accepts this as an unexpected technical error and reacts to the situation with humor and laughter.

So far, official comments regarding the situation and information on assistance provided to affected customers have not been provided by the officials of the «Seoul Mun» complex or the management of the catering establishments in this area.

In your opinion, how should restaurants and the complex administration compensate customers for the material and moral damage caused in such unexpected malfunctions: is canceling the bill enough, or should separate compensation be paid? What would you do if you found yourself in such a situation? Leave your thoughts in the comments!