Gold jewelry hidden in shoe heels: These precious items were intercepted

Efforts to combat attempts to illegally smuggle precious metals and jewelry across state borders are being intensified. During operational control measures conducted in August by employees of the "Olot" border customs post of the Bukhara Regional Customs Administration, yet another trick by violators was exposed. Smugglers even attempted to use their personal belongings and shoes as "hiding spots" to conceal valuable jewelry from customs control.

Four cases in one month: More than 247 grams of gold

When citizens crossing the border post and their hand luggage underwent standard customs inspection, 4 serious violations were uncovered in August alone:

Total weight: 247.68 grams of gold jewelry;

Financial value: According to preliminary estimates, the intercepted jewelry is valued at nearly 290 million soms ;

Status: The goods exceeded the established norms and were not indicated in the passenger customs declaration nor declared during the oral inquiry.

39 grams hidden in a heel: Smugglers' unusual methods

Among the detected cases, one of the most unusual attempts that caught the attention of customs officers stood out in particular:

One of the offending passengers attempted to skillfully smuggle 39 grams of gold jewelry hidden inside the specially processed heel part of a shoe;

However, thanks to modern scanning equipment at the border post and the vigilance of the inspectors, this hiding spot was quickly discovered, and the material evidence was documented in the presence of witnesses.

Customs procedures: Why is legal importation important?

Experts remind that current legislation guarantees citizens the right to import jewelry for their personal needs, but this requires strict compliance with established norms and mandatory declaration requirements:

Gold items imported through smuggling not only bypass customs duties destined for the state budget but also create conditions for the circulation of counterfeit, low-purity, or quality-uncontrolled metals in the domestic jewelry market;

Strict liability measures are provided by law for individuals attempting to illegally transport precious metals.

Currently, customs authorities are continuing investigations and inquiry procedures regarding these cases.

In your opinion, which measure is more effective in preventing attempts to illegally import gold items across the border: sharply increasing customs fines or further simplifying legal import rules and benefits? Leave your thoughts in the comments!