Google Research scientists have fully mapped the fruit fly brain

According to ixbt.com, researchers at Google Research have for the first time succeeded in obtaining a complete connectome of an adult male fruit fly (Drosophila melanogaster) brain — a detailed map of the connections between nerve cells. As part of this massive decade-long project, scientists mapped not only the brain but also the ventral nerve cord, which is functionally similar to the human spinal cord. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new map includes a total of over 166,000 neurons and nearly 125 million synaptic connections. This data allows for tracking signal pathways directly from the brain to the neurons that control body movement. The research team sliced the fly's brain and body into millions of thin sections, studying each one using electron microscopy.

3D reconstruction using AI

Computational methods and AI technologies played a crucial role in merging millions of 2D images into a single 3D nervous system reconstruction. The final map was then verified and annotated. The resulting structure clearly identified visual-motor pathways, including specific neuron types associated with processing male mating behaviors.

Experts note that this study has created a foundation for deeply investigating differences in the nervous systems of males and females. While most neuron types are identical in both sexes, some cells are unique to one. Furthermore, cases were identified where the same type of neuron connects to different neighboring cells.

A foundation for future scientific research

The male fly map complements the female Drosophila connectome, enabling a systematic comparison of the nervous systems of both sexes. Already, three scientific studies focusing on fly vision, taste systems, and social behavior have been published based on this map.

The authors plan to use this database as a foundation for future experiments. Drosophila remains a key model organism in biology due to its short life cycle and well-studied genetics, and it is now becoming crucial for studying brain function at the cellular level.