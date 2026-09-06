Years-long unpleasant odor in Sergeli has been eliminated...

·26·Society
Years-long unpleasant odor in Sergeli has been eliminated...

The unpleasant odor that has been troubling the residents of Sergeli and Yangihayot for several years has finally been eliminated. To solve the problem, special filters worth 9.5 billion soums were installed at the Salar wastewater treatment plant.

In addition, the basins in the plant's area were sealed. According to the hokimiyat (administration), the odor has disappeared as a result of the measures taken.

Residents complained for years

Residents living in the Sergeli and Yangihayot neighborhoods had been complaining about the unpleasant odor in the air for several years.

It was noted that the problem was particularly related to the wastewater treatment plant. For the residents, a swift resolution of the issue was crucial.

Finally, the issue was taken under control based on the President's instruction.

9.5 billion soums spent to eliminate the problem

Comprehensive measures were taken at the Salar wastewater treatment plant to prevent the spread of the odor.

Main works:

  • Filters worth 9.5 billion soums were installed;

  • the wastewater treatment process was revised;

  • basins were sealed;

  • technical measures aimed at preventing the spread of the odor were implemented.

Valuable technical solutions were introduced at the facility to eliminate the problem that had been troubling residents for several years.

Has the odor really disappeared?

That was the most interesting question as well.

According to the hokimiyat, after the measures taken, the unpleasant odor has already disappeared.

Importantly, this situation was also confirmed by the local residents living in the area.

What has changed?

Indicator

Implemented measure

Problem

Unpleasant odor

Region

Sergeli and Yangihayot neighborhoods

Source

Salar wastewater treatment plant

Funds spent

9.5 billion soums

Main solution

Installation of special filters

Additional measure

Sealing the basins

Current status

Odor has disappeared

The most important result for the residents

The resolution of the problem in Sergeli means, first of all, the elimination of daily inconveniences for the local population.

The fact that the odor, which had been the cause of complaints for years, is no longer noticeable has also been confirmed by the residents.

Where did the solution to the problem begin?

The technical work carried out at the Salar wastewater treatment plant and the 9.5 billion soums worth of filters became the main solution to the issue.

Thus, the unpleasant odor that had been tormenting the residents of Sergeli and Yangihayot for several years has been eliminated. Now the main task is to maintain the effectiveness of the measures taken and prevent the problem from recurring.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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