Horrific fire at a wedding in Congo: 22 people dead

·30·World
Horrific fire at a wedding in Congo: 22 people dead

A massive fire broke out during a wedding ceremony in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, claiming the lives of over 20 people.

The tragedy occurred on September 5 at one of the banquet halls in the Lingwala commune. According to preliminary reports, at least 22 people died in the fire, and many others were injured and taken to hospitals.

Local official Norber Mushiga Nzindula stated that evacuating guests from the hall during the fire became a serious problem, as the building had only one exit.

Reports indicate that the narrow exit prevented people from escaping simultaneously. Furthermore, the thick smoke caused by the fire and the panic among the crowd further complicated the situation.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known. Relevant authorities are currently conducting an investigation into the incident.

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Kamola Shuhratova
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