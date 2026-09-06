Erdogan shares his most personal and tearful memory of his mother

·42·World
Erdogan shares his most personal and tearful memory of his mother

The sincere confession of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, one of the most powerful and determined leaders in world politics, regarding his infinite respect, filial duty, and deep longing for his mother, has touched the hearts of the public. Revealing the heart of a loving son who places his mother's approval above all worldly ranks behind big politics and global decisions, Erdogan recalled the most moving, tear-filled moments related to his late mother, Tenzile Erdogan.

“I kissed her feet whenever I found the chance”: The President's heart-wrenching memory

The Turkish leader's memories of family love and respect for parents were shared in a sincere spirit:

  • The habit of bowing at a mother's feet: “I kissed my mother's feet whenever I found the chance!”, recalls Erdogan, remembering a sacred habit from his childhood and youth;

  • A mother's modesty and shyness: “When my mother would pull her feet away, I would look at her and say: ‘Mother, don't do that! After all, the Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings be upon him) said: Paradise lies under the feet of mothers!’”

  • Tears and divine serenity: “My mother would cry then! And I would feel the true scent of Paradise under my mother's feet!”, the head of state expressed his longing for those priceless moments spent with his mother.

A mother's prayer is the pillar of great victories: The role of Tenzile Hanim

The upbringing and continuous prayers of his mother played a decisive role in the formation of Erdogan's personality:

  • The greatest support in life: Tenzile Erdogan, who passed away in 2011, was her son's closest advisor and prayer-supporter during every political step, challenging period, and difficult political struggle;

  • Duty above office: The sight of a leader of millions kneeling as a humble child before his mother served as a shining example of how high the status of parents is in the East and the Islamic world;

  • The virtue of valuing a fleeting life: These memories of the President remind everyone in today's fast-paced world how important it is to cherish parents while they are alive, to please them, and to seek Paradise under their feet.

How do you rate such infinite love and humility of Recep Tayyip Erdogan towards his mother? Are we doing enough to gain the approval and prayers of our parents while they are still alive today? Leave your touching thoughts in the comments!

Recep Tayyip ErdoganTurkeyMotherFamilyLeadership
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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