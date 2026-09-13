A 17 billion soum fraud behind the promise of an "interest-free loan": 400 citizens deceived

In Tashkent region, a massive fraud scheme behind online advertisements reading "get an interest-free loan" has been exposed. According to the Main Internal Affairs Department (MIAD), a criminal group embezzled a total of 17 billion soums from 400 citizens. The members of the group have been detained.

Advertisements offering convenient and easy terms for obtaining loans on the internet attract the attention of many.

Especially promises like "interest-free loan" can seem very appealing to citizens facing financial difficulties.

However, the incident in Tashkent region has once again demonstrated what kind of dangers can lurk behind such advertisements.

The promise of an "interest-free loan" convinced 400 citizens

According to the Tashkent Region MIAD, members of the criminal group posted advertisements on internet networks with the text "Get an interest-free loan".

Through these, they interested citizens in the opportunity to obtain a loan.

As a result, a total of 400 citizens fell victim to this scheme.

The most serious indicator was the amount of embezzled funds.

The criminal group embezzled 17 billion soums.

This means that, on average, each victim lost nearly 42.5 million soums.

What was behind a single internet ad?

Nowadays, the number of advertisements offering services or financial products via the internet is increasing.

Fraudsters usually try to use simple and attractive offers to convince people.

In this case as well, the center of attention was a loan.

The promise of being "interest-free" served to make the advertisement look even more reliable and beneficial.

Following the trust of citizens, large amounts of funds were embezzled.

17 billion soums — the most serious figure of the incident

The figures in this case clearly show the scale of the fraud.

Indicator Information Deceived citizens 400 people Embezzled funds 17 billion soums Average loss approximately 42.5 million soums

The fact that 400 citizens were deceived shows that the criminal scheme was not an isolated incident, but rather encompassed many people.

The damage of 17 billion soums indicates that the financial scale of the case was extremely large.

The criminal group was detained

The members of this criminal group were detained by the Tashkent Region MIAD.

At present, information that investigative actions and legal processes regarding this case are ongoing is of significant importance.

For this reason, the specific actions of the group members and the issue of the penalties to be applied to them will be determined by the final court decision.

What to check before trusting an "easy loan" offer?

This incident shows that it is necessary to approach any financial offer on the internet with caution.

Especially when encountering very attractive offers such as "interest-free", "guaranteed", "document-free", "easy loan", it is important not to rush.

One should independently verify the official status, license, and contact information of the organization offering the loan or other financial service.

Funds demanded by unknown persons should not be transferred without ensuring the official contract and the legality of the service.

This remains an ongoing threat

The most dangerous aspect of internet fraud is that the criminal might not even meet the victim face-to-face.

A single advertisement can reach hundreds of people, and gaining trust can lead to the collection of large amounts of funds in a short time.

The case exposed in Tashkent region involving 400 citizens and 17 billion soums demonstrates precisely the scale of this danger.

Therefore, before believing any "easy money", "interest-free loan", or excessively lucrative financial offer spotted on the internet, one must check who is behind it.

Because a few words on the internet — "interest-free loan" — turned out to be the disguise of a major fraud scheme that caused 400 citizens to lose 17 billion soums of their funds.