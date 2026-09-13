Maresca praises his new star before the derby: Today «City» and «United» clash

One of the brightest and most uncompromising confrontations in world football, the «Manchester Derby», will once again draw the eyes of millions of fans to England today. In the next exciting clash of the Premier League, «Manchester City» will host its fierce rival «Manchester United» at home. Ahead of this big game, «Citizens» head coach Enzo Maresca gave an interview to the press, talking enthusiastically about one of the high-profile summer transfer window signings — midfielder Enzo Fernandez, invited from «Chelsea», his contribution to the team and his winning character. Having shown a 100 percent record so far and sharing the top of the standings with «Arsenal», «City» will take to the pitch for today's principled battle solely for three points. So, which aspects of Fernandez did Maresca highlight, what is the tournament position of the rivals ahead of the derby, and which part of the city of Manchester will today's match bring a celebration to?

«He has a true winning spirit»: Maresca's assessment of his new pupil

The «Manchester City» head coach praised the Argentine star's skill in an interview with ESPN:

Winning spirit and upbringing: «Just from what his teammates say about him, you can see that he has a winning spirit. Players who have won trophies before and know what victory is are very important for our team. He works hard every day, and his upbringing is also top-notch», — said Maresca;

Hardworking and responsible leader: The coach emphasized that the team needs exactly such performers — those who give their all in every match and do not shy away from responsibility;

Crucial passes and attacking mindset: «He plays great inside the penalty area both in terms of goals and decisive passes. He has also grown a lot in terms of leadership, showing himself as a true leader on the pitch», — the specialist concluded.

Summer's high-profile transfer: Journey from London to Manchester

Enzo Fernandez's arrival in the Citizens' camp was one of the most unexpected events of the current season:

Direct purchase from «Chelsea»: Moving from the Londoners' squad to «Manchester City» during the summer transfer window, Fernandez quickly adapted to the new club's tactical scheme;

Balance of power in the center: The appearance of the Argentine world champion in the center of the midfield breathed new life into the team not only in organizing attacks, but also in ball control and pressing;

Great responsibility in the derby: In today's clash against «United», Enzo is expected to be one of the main conductors in the center of the pitch.

Ratio of forces before the derby: The race at the top and «United» lagging behind

Ahead of the match, the indicators of both Manchester teams look completely different:

«City» and «Arsenal» in the lead: Coming in with a maximum points record, «Manchester City» has not lost a single point yet and is heating up the title race alongside «Arsenal»;

«Manchester United» in 11th place: The «Red Devils», unable to show stability at the beginning of the season, are currently in 11th place in the standings with only 4 points, but the status of the derby urges them to fight only for victory;

Struggle for the honor of the city: Despite the difference in the standings, willpower and morale always play a decisive role in derbies, which promises fans an evening rich in goals.

The «Etihad» Stadium will once again witness an uncompromising battle between two great clubs today. While Enzo Maresca's charges try to defend their leadership, the neighbors will take to the pitch intent on snatching dominance in the city.

In your opinion, can Enzo Fernandez become the hero of the match with a decisive goal or assist in today's big derby? Will «Manchester City» continue its march in the title race, or is «Manchester United» capable of showing an unexpected sensation away from home? Leave your comments and share this hot analysis prepared before the derby with all EPL and Manchester fans!