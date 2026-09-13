A goal from Messi, a 4-goal thriller: Inter Miami — Nashville match ends in a draw

Another dramatic and unexpected match that caught the attention of millions of fans in the North American MLS regular championship has come to an end. At the "DRV PNK Stadium" in Fort Lauderdale, Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami hosted the uncompromising rival Nashville. Featuring a goal show, an own goal by the opponent's player, a brace by Sam Surridge, and of course, another skillful strike by the Argentine genius Lionel Messi, the match ended in a hard-fought 2:2 draw. This result allowed the hosts to continue their unbeaten run in the championship, while extending the visitors' winless streak by yet another game. So, how did the fierce clash in Fort Lauderdale unfold, why couldn't Inter Miami secure a victory at home, and what important tests lie ahead for both clubs?

Surridge's brace and Baker-Whiting's unfortunate own goal

From the opening minutes, the match took on an open and attacking spirit:

A stellar performance by Nashville's top scorer: Among the visitors, striker Sam Surridge showed true leadership, hitting the Inter Miami net twice to complete a brace;

Rescue via an unexpected own goal: Under pressure from the hosts' attacks, Nashville defender Reed Baker-Whiting made a mistake and put the ball into his own net, becoming the author of an own goal;

Dramatic battle: Both sides took more risks in the final third than in defense, giving fans the joy of watching four goals throughout the encounter.

Lionel Messi's next masterclass: The captain has spoken

The Argentine football star once again proved to be the decisive figure for Inter Miami:

Crucial goal from Messi: Taking the initiative when the team was in a difficult situation, Lionel Messi left the opposing goalkeeper helpless and scored another goal for Inter Miami;

Orchestrating attacks: Lionel not only scored, but also created a number of favorable opportunities for his teammates around the penalty area;

Captain's will: Messi's activity was a decisive factor in the team earning a point and preserving their important home streak.

Statistics and next round schedule: What awaits the teams?

The recorded draw directly affected both teams' streaks in the MLS:

Inter Miami's streak of 4: Following this result, the team extended its unbeaten run in the league to 4 games — 1 win and 3 draws;

Nashville's dark days: The visitors extended their winless streak to 3 games — 1 defeat and 2 draws;

Upcoming matches: Inter Miami will play its next round match against San Diego on September 21, while Nashville will test its strength against Chicago Fire on September 20.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are fighting fiercely for every point in the decisive stage of the championship. The team, which has been undefeated for four games, will take the field in upcoming matches with the sole goal of celebrating a full 3 points.

In your opinion, can Inter Miami led by Lionel Messi win the championship trophy this season in MLS, or will defensive flaws let the team down? What do you think is the reason for the team's consecutive draws? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this goal-rich analysis of the match featuring Messi with all football fans and your friends!