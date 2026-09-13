Lasha Gudjedjiani officially appointed head coach of the Uzbekistan judo national team!

·7·Sport
Lasha Gudjedjiani officially appointed head coach of the Uzbekistan judo national team!

A new, glorious, and completely unprecedented page is opening in the history of Uzbek sports, particularly the national judo school. Famous Georgian specialist Lasha Gudjedjiani, who has earned renown in global judo for his tactical genius and skill in producing champions, has been officially appointed as the head coach of the Uzbekistan men's national team.

The arrival on the Uzbek tatami of the experienced mentor, who led the Georgian national team to the podium of two consecutive Olympic Games, has caused a major resonance not only in our country but also in the international judo world. Most notably, under the leadership of the new head coach, our national team demonstrated its strength at its very first major competition, entering the top six among 77 countries at the "Lausanne Grand Slam 2026" tournament in Switzerland. Ahead lies the most responsible and strategic test — the 20th Asian Games.

So, what historical results has Gudjedjiani achieved throughout his career, what a sensation did the Uzbek wrestlers show in Lausanne, and what can fans expect from the new coaching era?

Successful debut in Switzerland: 5 medals and the world's TOP-6

Lasha Gudjedjiani's first official step at the helm of the Uzbekistan national team began with a solid result:

  • "Lausanne Grand Slam 2026" success: The Uzbekistan men's national team successfully participated in this prestigious Grand Slam tournament held in Switzerland under the new head coach;

  • 5-medal haul: Competing against the world's elite judokas, our wrestlers won 1 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze medals;

  • 6th place among 77 countries: In the fierce overall team standings among the strongest national teams from 77 countries of the planet, Uzbekistan's representatives secured a respectable spot in the TOP-6;

  • Statement by the Uzbekistan Judo Federation: The press service of the national federation informed the general public about this historic appointment and the official beginning of cooperation.

From Tokyo and Paris to the 2025 World crown: Who is Gudjedjiani?

The biography and sporting record of the new head coach show that he is one of the most sought-after specialists in the world:

  • The golden era in the Georgian national team: Gudjedjiani led the Georgian national team from December 1, 2020, to July 2026, guiding them to unprecedented success;

  • Olympic podiums: Under his guidance, the Georgian national team won 1 gold and 3 silver medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and 1 gold and 2 silver medals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games;

  • Historic World Championship title in 2025: In 2025, precisely under his leadership, Georgia became the absolute world champion in the team events of the World Judo Championships, formalizing a historic result;

  • Personal athletic experience: During his athletic career, Lasha Gudjedjiani went through a great school, being a two-time World Championship medalist himself.

Ahead is the 20th Asian Games: The main goal of the Uzbek tatami

The rich experience of the new coach is aimed at taking Uzbek judo to new heights:

  • Two Olympic schools: The immense achievements attained at two consecutive Olympic Games and the skill of bringing the team to its peak psychologically will be the main pillars for Gudjedjiani's activities in Uzbekistan;

  • The main goal — continental championship: The nearest and most decisive goal facing our national team is to achieve absolute dominance at the upcoming 20th Asian Games;

  • Preparation process in full swing: At present, the Uzbekistan men's national team is intensively preparing for training camps and competitions under the leadership of the Georgian specialist.

There is no doubt that this project, combining the style of Europe's strongest judo school and the intensity of Uzbek national wrestling, will discover new champions on the Asian and Olympic tatamis in the future.

In your opinion, can world and Olympic champion coach Lasha Gudjedjiani lead Uzbek judokas to team leadership at the 20th Asian Games and future Olympics? How correct of a step was this appointment for Uzbek sports? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of a historic event in Uzbek sports with all judo fans and your loved ones!

Lasha GudjedjianiUzbekistan men's national teamLausanne Grand Slam 202620th Asian Games
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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