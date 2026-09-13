A live baby rat found in noodles: customer in shock

A customer dining in Hong Kong, China, came across a very strange and horrific discovery inside a takeout order of noodles. According to the woman, a newborn, hairless baby rat was moving inside the dish.

A short video showing the tiny creature with its eyes barely open moving its paws in satay sauce spread on social media and quickly became a subject of wide discussion. “Need To Know” reported on this.

The customer — referred to in local media as Mrs. Shum — purchased a lunch set for 44 Hong Kong dollars, or £4.20, from a restaurant in Hong Kong on Monday, September 7.

The set included rice noodles with beef in satay sauce, an omelet made with ham and eggs, and a drink.

When Mrs. Shum took the food to her desk at a local property company and opened the container of noodles, she saw something moving inside the sauce. Upon looking closer, she noticed it was a very small baby rat.

She immediately closed the lid of the container, did not open it again, and contacted food safety authorities.

Experts have launched an investigation

Mrs. Shum kept the container closed and filed a complaint with the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department. Inspectors took the food for examination and launched an investigation into the restaurant.

A department spokesperson stated that the sanitary and hygienic conditions in some parts of the restaurant's kitchen were “unsatisfactory.” Officials have begun taking action based on regulations regarding the restaurant's operations.

Furthermore, investigations are underway covering all stages from the preparation, packaging, and storage of the food to its delivery to the customer.

However, officials noted that hasty conclusions should not be drawn based on the video circulating on social media. For now, it is unclear when and how the baby rat ended up in the container.

Restaurant owner shocked by the incident

The restaurant owner is known in local sources by the name Mike. He stated that he was “shocked” by the incident and that it was hard to believe such a situation.

He emphasized that the restaurant has been operating for just over a year and has not received complaints of this nature until now.

According to Mike, the beef in the dish is cooked at high temperatures. Therefore, it remains unclear to him how such a tiny creature could survive inside the meal.

The restaurant owner also stated that the kitchen undergoes deep cleaning every month, and pest control treatments are carried out twice a month. Following the incident, the restaurant was cleaned and disinfected once again.

Meanwhile, a restaurant employee named Ms. Ng stated that takeout orders are packed by multiple workers. For this reason, it is not easy to determine exactly who closed the container and prepared the order.

An investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.