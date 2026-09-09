Woman from Samarkand has been unable to prove she is alive in documents for three years

An appeal regarding a woman born in 2001, residing in the Bulungur district of Samarkand region, has spread on social media. In the video, the woman stated that she is registered as a deceased person in official documents and has been unable to resolve this issue for three years.

According to the woman, in August 2022, she gave birth to a child at the maternity hospital in the Bulungur district. However, the baby passed away. She claims that during this very process, medical staff made a mistake and mistakenly entered information about the mother's death into the electronic system.

The woman stated that she found out about this situation in 2023 when she applied to the maternity hospital again. According to her, the medical staff acknowledged the mistake, apologized for it, and informed her that the data had been corrected.

However, the problem did not end there. When the woman applied to a bank to obtain a loan, it was discovered that the system still registered her as a deceased person.

The author of the appeal noted that she has applied to several organizations to correct this error. Despite this, the issue has not been fully resolved for three years.