52-year-old tower guard covers 373 km in 75 hours for the homeless

·43·World
52-year-old tower guard covers 373 km in 75 hours for the homeless

52-year-old Barry Gray, who serves at the Tower of London, undertook an unusual charity marathon to draw attention to the harsh lives of homeless people. He covered 373 km from the source of the River Thames in the Cotswolds to the sea in just 75 hours.

A former Royal Marine, Barry served in the military for 26 years. He started working at the Tower of London as a Yeoman Warder 18 months ago, and during that time he frequently saw homeless people spending the night on the streets.

“Under every bridge, in every alleyway, I see a homeless person sleeping on a bench. This is completely wrong,” he said.

According to Barry, homelessness is not limited to people living on the street. People who lack a permanent home and temporarily stay in someone else's house also face this problem.

Since he lived by the Thames and was interested in endurance training, the idea of the marathon came to him naturally. During the preparation period, he paid special attention to aspects such as nutrition, medical care, and foot protection. Two weeks before the marathon, he completed an 80 km run.

Slept only three hours in three days

Barry ran for three days and three nights, resting for a total of only three hours. He would sleep briefly on a chair along the way and then continue moving.

“You get so tired that you can fall asleep even while standing. My body knows when I need to close my eyes for 30 minutes,” he said.

He noted that the flatness of the route also increased the difficulty, as the same muscles worked for a long time, putting an extra strain on the body.

As a result of the marathon, Barry raised over £50,000 for Only A Pavement Away, a charity that helps the homeless. He has been supporting the organization for nearly three years and is currently its ambassador for military veterans.

The organization helps homeless people, including former service members, find jobs in the hospitality and catering industries, rebuild their independent lives, and reintegrate into society.

According to Barry, the support of friends, family, and strangers gave him the immense strength to finish the marathon.

Now, his unusual charity initiative has also been recognized at the 2026 JustGiving Awards. Barry was named a finalist in the Mind Over Miles category.

“This test tried me physically, mentally, and emotionally like never before. But this is nothing compared to the daily lives of people spending the night on the streets, especially former veterans who once served their country,” he said.

Barry hopes that the funds raised will enable more people to rebuild their lives, regain their independence, and find decent work.

Barry GrayOnly A Pavement AwayJustGiving AwardsMind Over Miles
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