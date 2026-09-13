Teachers who insult or demean students will face a fine of 2.2 million soums!

The most drastic and serious legal changes have come into force in Uzbekistan's education system to ensure the mental and physical safety of students and create a healthy spiritual environment in schools. From now on, educators will have to be more vigilant and attentive than ever to their words, actions, and attitude towards children both inside and outside the classroom. Direct administrative and legal liability has been officially established in our country for any cases of physical force or psychological violence by pedagogical staff against students, including demeaning a child's honor and dignity, and exerting psychological pressure. According to the new requirements, offending teachers may face a fine of up to 2.2 million soums, as well as being completely deprived of the right to work in educational institutions for up to one year. What do these legal restrictions include, which actions are assessed as psychological pressure, and what should parents pay attention to in protecting their children?

Fine from 440 thousand to 2.2 million soums: Details of the new penalty measures

Liability norms established for inappropriate behavior of educators towards children:

Amount of financial penalty: A pedagogical employee who demeans, psychologically pressures, or uses force against a student will be subject to a fine ranging from 440 thousand soums to 2.2 million soums;

One-year disqualification: In addition to the fine, a teacher who makes such a gross mistake can be officially deprived of the right to teach and work in schools, lyceums, and other educational institutions for a period of one year;

Official accountability mechanism: These norms are aimed at putting an end to cases where educators humiliate children in front of others in class, insult them, or use harsh language.

Psychological and physical violence: What has come under ban?

Negative situations frequently encountered in school practice are now recognized as offenses:

Psychological pressure: Attacking a student's personality, ridiculing them in front of classmates based on their mental or physical abilities, threatening them, and keeping them under psychological fear;

Any physical impact: Methods of corporal punishment such as slapping a child, beating them, or making them stand in a corner have been declared strictly illegal;

Protecting the child's psyche: The main goal of this reform is to preserve the internal psychological stability of school-aged children and prevent the emergence of a sense of hatred towards learning and school.

Parents, teachers, and educational quality: Requirements of the new era

This procedure is expected to bring relations in the educational sphere to a new level:

Strict adherence to pedagogical ethics: Teachers are required to find common ground with a child using professional culture, patience, and pedagogical methods even in any difficult situation;

Protection against groundless accusations: Experts note that studying each complaint objectively based on witnesses in the classroom and evidence (camera recordings, if any) will protect teachers from unfair accusations;

Student's responsibility: Officials note that along with protecting the teacher's reputation, it is also important for children to observe school internal regulations and respect adults.

This historic liability introduced in Uzbekistan's schools will serve to guarantee children's rights based on international standards and turn educational institutions into safe havens free from violence.

Do you think that fining teachers up to 2.2 million soums and suspending them from work for 1 year for acting rudely or exerting psychological pressure on a student in school was the right step? How do you think this procedure will affect upbringing in classes and the teacher's reputation? Leave your feedback in the comments and share this extremely important analysis of our children's rights at school with all parents and teachers!