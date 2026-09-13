Today is Sunday, September 13. This date, which seems like an ordinary day on the calendar, is rich in events that differ sharply from one another in history. On one hand, there is an international date dedicated to chocolate, while on the other, an important turning point in the history of criminalistics, a famous record related to the world's temperature, and the rise to power of a figure who left a mark on political history are recorded.

September 13 also holds special significance for Uzbek culture and world football.

September 13 — International Chocolate Day

Today is celebrated as International Chocolate Day. This date coincides with the birthday of Milton Hershey, one of the famous representatives of the chocolate manufacturing industry. He was born on September 13, 1857.

Interestingly, September 13 differs from World Chocolate Day, which is celebrated on July 7. That means there are several separate dates dedicated to chocolate on the calendar.

The history of chocolate goes back several thousand years. While ancient Mesoamerican peoples consumed cacao as a drink, it later spread through Europe to the whole world, turning into the famous sweet treat we know today.

1902 — Fingerprints become crucial evidence in solving a crime

September 13, 1902 is recorded as one of the important days in the history of criminalistics.

The first prominent case involving the use of fingerprints left at a crime scene as evidence in court in Great Britain was heard on this date. A new criminalistic approach was applied at the Old Bailey court in London to confirm guilt based on fingerprints.

This event later served to increase the importance of fingerprints in personal identification and criminal investigation.

Today, dactyloscopy is considered one of the widely used methods in criminalistics.

1922 — The "57.7 degrees" event in Libya

On September 13, 1922, an extremely high temperature — approximately 58°C — was recorded in the El Azizia region of Libya.

For many years, this figure was recognized as the highest temperature ever recorded on Earth. However, the World Meteorological Organization later conducted a special investigation, found serious errors in the measurement, and cancelled this record.

Therefore, today it is not correct to call the 57.7–58°C reading the current official world record.

Nevertheless, the date of September 13 remains associated with this historical weather event.

1953 — Khrushchev rises to the top of the USSR leadership

On September 13, 1953, Nikita Khrushchev was elected First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

Khrushchev served as the party leader until 1964, leading an important and controversial period in the history of the USSR. During his era, criticism of Stalin's personality cult and the policy of "de-Stalinization" began.

Thus, September 13 remains one of the turning points in the political history of the Soviet Union.

1989 — The State Prize named after Alisher Navoi was established

In 1989, a state prize associated with the great thinker and poet Alisher Navoi was established in Uzbekistan.

This award has been formed as one of the important state prizes aimed at encouraging creative labor in the fields of literature, art, and culture.

Being named after Alisher Navoi once again demonstrates the role of Uzbek literature and national spiritual heritage in the life of society.

1989 — Thomas Müller is born

On September 13, 1989, Thomas Müller, known for his unique style in the history of German football, was born.

Müller became a 2014 World Champion as part of the Germany national team. For many years, he also played at a high level for Bayern Munich, becoming one of the most decorated football players in the club's history.

Due to his unique movement on the field and positional selection in football, he is nicknamed "Raumdeuter" — "the space investigator".

Müller is turning 37 years old on September 13.

September 13 — various eras intersect on a single date

Thus, today's date simultaneously combines events related to the history of chocolate, criminalistics, climate and weather observations, Soviet Union politics, Uzbek culture, and world football.

In particular, while the story about the temperature in Libya in 1922 shows that historical records can also be revised over time, the fingerprint case in 1902 signifies the beginning of a new era in the development of criminalistics.

In this sense, September 13 is not an ordinary calendar date — it is a day where traces left in various fields of history converge.