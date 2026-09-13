Unexpected sight on a Tashkent street: an elderly woman walked with a monkey on her head

·33·Society
Unexpected sight on a Tashkent street: an elderly woman walked with a monkey on her head

An unusual incident that surprised passersby was observed in Tashkent's Yunusabad district. A small monkey had comfortably settled on the head of an elderly woman walking down the street.

Citizens who encountered the unusual sight hurried to capture the event on their phone cameras. The video shows the woman calmly walking along the pedestrian walkway while the monkey sits on her head.

Most interestingly, the elderly woman continued on her way as if she felt no discomfort from her unusual companion.

This sight, rarely seen on the streets of Tashkent, quickly became a topic of discussion on social networks. After the footage recorded by witnesses was posted on the internet, it caught the attention of users. While some evaluated the situation as an amusing and unusual spectacle, others expressed interest in the matter of walking with such an animal in the city.

TashkentYunusabadmonkeyelderly woman
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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