What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys

·42·Society
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys

Today, at a time when the number of divorces among young families is increasing in society, the issue of the most optimal and ideal age limit for marriage is coming to the agenda again. Specialists in the field note that young girls given in marriage at the age of 17–18 do not yet fully comprehend the responsibilities and secrets of a family, which causes serious psychological problems during the process of adapting to a new household. According to experts, there are scientifically and practically grounded clear age norms for taking the step into marriage for both girls and boys.

Expert recommendation: The most optimal age limit for girls and boys

The physical and mental maturity of both parties is considered the main criterion in ensuring family stability:

  • A balanced period for girls is 21–22 years old: According to experts, the most normal and optimal age for women and girls to get married is precisely 21–22 years;

  • Economic and mental stability for boys is 25–26 years old: For men, the age of 25–26 is indicated as the most favorable period to become the head of the family, take responsibility, and make independent decisions;

  • Personal maturity: Individuals who have reached this age understand the ups and downs of life relatively better and grow up to the extent that they can control their emotions and behavior.

The danger of getting married at 17–18: Why do early families break up quickly?

The expert dwelt on the negative aspects of hasty actions found in some families today:

  • Ignorance of family secrets: Unfortunately, cases of hastily giving 17–18-year-old girls, who have just graduated from school or college, in marriage still persist. They cannot even imagine the complex laws of family life yet;

  • The crisis of adaptation to a new environment: A very young girl who becomes a bride in a foreign household faces severe difficulties in getting used to the new family hierarchy and correctly accepting the demands of her mother-in-law, father-in-law, and husband;

  • Inability to listen and impatience: Unpreparedness to listen to others, properly assess the situation, and understand the husband's needs often leads to misunderstandings, daily quarrels, and ultimately the breakdown of the family (divorce).

The advantage of 21–22 years old: Prudence and correct acceptance of the family

A certain amount of life experience and maturity are the main factors in preventing conflicts:

  • Inner composure and calmness: Girls who have reached 21–22 years of age are formed to the extent that they can control their character, compromise when necessary, and not get carried away by emotions in complex situations;

  • Ability to accept another family: A person at this age is mentally ready to respectfully accept the rules, traditions, and requirements of someone else's family;

  • Health and conscious motherhood: Due to a fully developed physical body and psychological preparedness, women of mature age are able to cope with child-rearing and household chores without excessive psychological stress.

In your opinion, does the age limit really have a decisive significance for a family to be happy and stable? Based on the demands of today's era, what is your attitude towards the practice of marrying off girls at 17–18? In your view, what should be the most ideal age to get married? Leave your personal views and experience in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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