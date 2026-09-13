President's instruction swiftly fulfilled: Dilnoza Rejabova awarded the rank of colonel

The instruction given by the Head of State Shavkat Mirziyoyev during his visit to the Almazar district was fully implemented shortly after. Lieutenant Colonel Dilnoza Rejabova, who presented a project on interactive road safety training for young children at Tashkent State Kindergarten No. 441 and earned recognition for her long-standing immaculate service, was officially awarded the high senior officer rank of "Colonel". Within the framework of the President's personal instruction to the Minister of Internal Affairs, a special event was organized at the ministry, where the new rank and commemorative badges were solemnly presented to their recipient. This event became another vivid symbol of the supreme appreciation given in our country to the labor of every dedicated employee approaching their profession with loyalty. So, how did the awarding ceremony go, why did Dilnoza Rejabova's activity attract the President's attention, and what spiritual strength does this high recognition impart to the system's employees?

From the dialogue at Kindergarten No. 441 to the ceremony at the Ministry

The realization of the President's instruction was extremely prompt and solemn:

Sincere conversation in Almazar: Shavkat Mirziyoyev, while familiarizing himself with the activities of the "Road Traffic Safety" practical training ground established at Kindergarten No. 441, personally spoke with Dilnoza Rejabova and acknowledged that she has been serving in the rank of lieutenant colonel for nearly 10 years;

Direct instruction to the Minister: Taking into account the employee's selfless labor, the Head of State gave a specific instruction to the Minister of Internal Affairs to award her the rank of colonel;

Solemn presentation of the rank: At a reception held in the central apparatus of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Lieutenant General Aziz Tashpulatov, on behalf of the Head of State, presented Dilnoza Rejabova with the new colonel shoulder straps and a commemorative badge, congratulating her on this historical success.

A high reward for many years of loyalty and innovative approach

Why is the professional service path and project of the new colonel significant?

20 years of professional activity: Having graduated from the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in 2005, Dilnoza Rejabova has been faithfully serving in various complex areas of the field since 2017 with the rank of lieutenant colonel;

Ensuring children's safety: The "safe road starting from kindergarten" system introduced by her plays an important role in shaping road culture in children from an early age and increasing pedestrian safety;

"I serve with loyalty!": In response to this high trust, the officer stated that she remains faithful to her oath and will continue to serve selflessly for the prosperity of the Motherland and the tranquility of citizens.

Appreciating labor in the internal affairs sphere and the prestige of female officers

This historic event was met with great satisfaction by the public and system employees:

An example of fair encouragement: The fact that the Head of State immediately appreciated the employee's many years of labor during an ordinary conversation and recommended her for the highest rank is clear evidence of openness and humanism in state governance;

A huge motivation for system employees: The fact that every specialist who truly loves their work and benefits society does not remain out of the state's focus inspires representatives of the entire sphere to new initiatives;

Women's place in senior management: The promotion of a female officer serving in the road traffic safety system to the rank of colonel serves to enhance the potential of women in law enforcement agencies.

The awarding of the colonel rank to Dilnoza Rejabova once again proved that honest, selfless labor and contribution to society's safety are always worthily appreciated.

In your opinion, should the prompt rewarding of employees who have been working with loyalty for many years, initiated directly by the head of state, become a tradition in other spheres as well? Can practical teaching of road rules in kindergartens and schools eliminate future accidents? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this touching news analysis reflecting the high recognition of selfless labor with all your close ones and friends!