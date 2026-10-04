Major General Talat Sattorov passes away at 71

Retired Major General Talat Sattorov, who was arrested in 1986 by the investigative team led by Gdlyan in connection with the "Cotton Affair", spent nearly three years in prison, and was later acquitted, has passed away at the age of 71. Qalampir reported this.

Talat Sattorov was born on September 10, 1955, in the city of Samarkand. He began his career as a regular police officer in the Criminal Investigation Department of the Tashkent City Internal Affairs Directorate. In 1982, he graduated from the Tashkent Higher School of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and served in various departments of the internal affairs bodies.

Arrested in 1986 by the investigative team led by Gdlyan, Sattorov spent nearly three years in custody. Later, the case was reviewed by the Supreme Court, and an acquittal verdict was handed down. The material and moral damage caused to him was compensated, and he was reinstated in the internal affairs service.

During the years of independence, Talat Sattorov served as the head of the Internal Affairs Department of Syrdarya District, the first deputy head of the Regional Internal Affairs Directorate, as well as the head of the Internal Affairs Directorates of Bukhara, Namangan, Surkhandarya, and Fergana regions.

Awarded the "Glory" Order, 2nd class, in 2005, Sattorov received the special rank of major general in 2010. He retired from the internal affairs bodies in 2013.