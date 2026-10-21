11th-grade student from Surkhandarya receives admission offers from 7 US universities simultaneously

Shirin Ashurova, an 11th-grade student at a specialized school in the Kumkurgan district of Surkhandarya region, has received offers to study at seven universities in the USA.

The young student's interest in science, research, and tireless work are opening up international educational opportunities for her. Receiving offers from universities operating in various fields is one of the important steps Shirin is taking toward her future career goals.

She has received study offers from the following universities:

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University — Aerospace Engineering;

Hollins University — Mathematics and Physics;

Lewis University — Computer Engineering;

Syracuse University — Aerospace Engineering;

University of Connecticut — Engineering and Physics;

University of South Dakota — Biomedical Engineering;

Winona State University — General Engineering.

Receiving offers from seven universities at the same time demonstrates Shirin's thirst for knowledge and her determined pursuit of her goals. Her success serves as an exemplary model for young people in utilizing international educational opportunities and showcasing their potential on a global scale.

We congratulate Shirin Ashurova on this success! We wish her good luck, a worthy choice, and the conquest of new heights in her future education.