Reports emerge of a gold bracelet with a wire-like interior being sold to a customer in Tashkent

·11·Society
Reports emerge of a gold bracelet with a wire-like interior being sold to a customer in Tashkent

A video depicting an unusual incident allegedly occurring in Tashkent has circulated on social media. In the footage, a woman examines a gold bracelet she purchased and reveals that the interior contains a material resembling ordinary wire.

The video shows that while the exterior of the bracelet resembles gold jewelry, its internal structure has raised suspicions for the buyer. There is currently no detailed information regarding the actual composition of the item or where it was purchased.

The video has sparked discussions on social media. Users are emphasizing the importance of being cautious when purchasing jewelry and checking its hallmark and quality.

According to expert recommendations, before purchasing items made of precious metals, one should pay attention to the hallmark and purity stamp, and if necessary, have the composition verified by a jewelry expert or at an appropriate laboratory.

Until the details of the incident and the actual composition of the bracelet are officially confirmed, it is premature to draw definitive conclusions about the situation shown in the video.

Tashkentjewelrygold braceletconsumer rights
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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