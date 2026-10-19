15-year-old girl put on wanted list in Khorezm found in Tashkent

A 15-year-old girl who went missing in the Khankka district of Khorezm region was found safe and sound in Tashkent. This was reported by the Search Service of the Internal Affairs Directorate of Khorezm region.

As noted, Q.G., born in 2011, left her home in the Nurafshon mahalla of Khankka district and her whereabouts remained unknown. Afterward, she was put on the wanted list as a missing person and an appeal was made to the public.

As a result of search operations, district internal affairs officers managed to find the underage girl in Tashkent. Measures are currently being taken to hand her over to her family members.

Law enforcement agencies expressed gratitude to citizens who assisted in the search operations and actively participated in disseminating information.