A Sincere Dialogue Between the President and a TV Host: You don't let anyone sleep, why are you sitting quietly?

During a meeting with cinema and television creators, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held an open and sincere conversation with well-known TV host and producer Dilshod Mirzamurodov. The head of state's humorous remark, "A representative of those who don't sleep at night is sitting here. You don't let anyone sleep, why are you sitting quietly?" led to a historic confession that caused great emotion and tears.

The young creator, who came from Sirdaryo and won the hearts of millions of viewers through his hard work, spoke emotionally about how the son of a simple cleaning lady reached the President, his anxieties regarding his first salary, and his current income of over 100 million soums.

"My mother cried, thinking I had stolen something": The path taken by the young man from Sirdaryo

During the dialogue, Dilshod Mirzamurodov shared the most exciting moments of his life with the President:

A mother's incredulous tears: "When I told my mother I was going to see the President, she didn't believe me. I said it was true, because how could she believe it? The son of a woman who worked as a cleaner all her life is standing before the head of state today. My mother cried with joy, and I cried with her," the creator revealed;

The path that started with 16 million: He emphasized that when he first came to television and brought home a salary of 16 million soums, his mother was so shocked she feared he had "stolen it," highlighting how such appreciation for creative professionals shook the family;

Today's success: Currently working as a producer at the "Zo‘r TV" channel, the host acknowledged that his monthly income exceeds 100 million soums and that, thanks to the conditions created in the field, he was able to purchase his own home in the capital.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev: "Special thanks to your mother from me; we are walking with the prayers of such mothers"

Upon hearing the young creator's sincere words, the head of state expressed his infinite respect for his hardworking mother:

Recognition of the hardworking young man from Sirdaryo: The President stated that he has been following Dilshod's journey from Sirdaryo, his constant struggles, his work on himself, and how he earned respect by finding common ground with every creator, and that he is very happy about this;

Mothers' prayers — a great power: "Dilshod, give your mother special thanks from me. May her prayers be answered. We are all walking in our country with the prayers of these mothers. A mother's love, prayer, and respect are a great force and power," said Shavkat Mirziyoyev;

Greetings to the television team: At the end of the conversation, the head of state sent his warm greetings to the entire creative group, saying: "Tell the collective that the President watches us too."

Dilshod Mirzamurodov's life path in numbers