Why do snakes come to the yard and what attracts them?

·12·Society
Why do snakes come to the yard and what attracts them?

Seeing a snake in the garden makes many people anxious. However, food, water, and convenient hiding places are often the reasons they enter the yard. Thick vegetation, corners piled with old items, and areas with many rodents can create a comfortable environment for snakes. Moneycontrol also wrote that certain habits in the yard can attract snakes.

Not mowing tall grass on time. Long grass and thick bushes allow snakes to move around unnoticed. Mice and lizards can also hide in such places. Regularly mowing the lawn and thinning out bushes makes it easier to control the yard.

Accumulating old items and debris. Snakes can find shelter among discarded boards, bricks, stones, and construction materials. Keeping them organized or removing unnecessary ones reduces hiding spots in the yard.

Leaving pet food out in the open. Food in open containers and spilled grain on the ground attract rodents. Snakes, which hunt rodents, may come to where they are. It is recommended to clean up food leftovers after feeding animals and store feed in tightly sealed containers.

Overusing water and leaving damp spots in the yard. Constant moisture can create favorable conditions for frogs and other small creatures, which in turn serve as a food source for certain snakes. It is helpful not to over-water the yard, repair leaking areas, and eliminate pooled water.

If you spot a snake, do not try to catch it yourself

If a snake appears in the yard, approaching it or trying to catch it independently is dangerous. It can be difficult to identify the species of snake from a distance. Therefore, people and pets should be kept away from it, the snake should not be cornered, and professional help should be called if necessary.

Keeping the yard clean, eliminating food scraps that attract rodents, and reducing hiding spots helps lower the risk of encountering snakes.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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