In Bukhara, a 17-year-old youth who came to see his girlfriend was beaten by her father

In Bukhara region, a 17-year-old youth was beaten by his girlfriend's father and other individuals when he went to meet her. A criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident.

According to the Children's Ombudsman, the event took place on August 28. Citizen E.R. forcibly put the underage youth born in 2009, who had come to see his daughter, into a car and took him to the house of his relative F.F.

There, the youth was beaten along with other individuals. As a result of a forensic medical examination, injuries were detected on various parts of his body.

On September 7, a criminal case was initiated against E.R. and F.F. under the articles of the Criminal Code related to kidnapping and intentional infliction of medium-heavy bodily injury.

Currently, preliminary investigative actions within the framework of the criminal case are being conducted by the district prosecutor's office.

Taking into account the honor, dignity, and interests of the underage victim, the Children's Ombudsman urged not to spread unconfirmed information about the case.

The Ombudsman also stated that they will monitor the ensurance of the child's procedural rights.