In Andijan, citizen who hid 64 thousand dollars in his sock was detected

·38·Society
In Andijan, citizen who hid 64 thousand dollars in his sock was detected

In Andijan region, it was exposed that a citizen hid 64 thousand US dollars in his sock, attempting to take them out to Kyrgyzstan. This was reported by the Andijan Regional Customs Administration.

As noted, the citizen moved through the "green corridor" of the "Dustlik" border customs post in the "Departure pedestrian" direction with the intention of leaving Uzbekistan for Kyrgyzstan.

However, during customs control and a personal inspection, it was revealed that he was attempting to take out foreign currency not declared in the declaration.

Curiously, a total of 64 thousand US dollars was hidden inside the citizen's sock. As a result of the diligence of the customs officers, the discovered funds were temporarily placed in storage in accordance with established procedures.

Currently, investigative actions are underway regarding this incident.

Andijan regionDustlik border customs postillegal currency exportcustoms control
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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