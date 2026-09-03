Attempt to covertly smuggle $240,000 through border post thwarted (video)

Another major attempt to covertly and illegally export foreign currency from Uzbekistan has been foiled. During a joint operational raid conducted by the Tashkent regional customs department and State Security Service (SSS) officers, two citizens walking across the "Navoi" border customs post to a neighboring country were stopped. During a personal search, a huge amount of cash foreign currency taped to their legs was discovered.

Suspicious behavior and personal inspection in the presence of attesting witnesses

The actions of the citizens passing through the border post aroused serious suspicion among customs officers, and therefore they were subjected to in-depth control in accordance with established procedures:

Concealment of information: During the verbal inquiry, the passengers stated that they had no cash subject to declaration and did not indicate anything in the customs declaration either;

Wealth tied to legs: As a result of a personal inspection conducted in the presence of attesting witnesses, it was revealed that a total of 240,000 US dollars was securely taped to the legs of both citizens;

Investigation launched: The discovered cash currency was documented and seized as physical evidence, and customs authorities are currently conducting investigative operations regarding this case.

Legislative requirement: What is the limit for exporting cash currency?

Customs authorities once again remind citizens and guests of the country of the current legislative rules:

Individuals (both citizens of Uzbekistan and non-residents) are permitted to freely export cash currency equivalent to 100 million soums or less out of the country, subject to strict compliance with customs control rules;

Attempting to transport funds exceeding the established limit without declaration or by hiding them on body parts using various tricks results in administrative and criminal liability.

Enhanced control and modern security measures at border-customs posts make it possible to timely suppress such illegal actions.

In your opinion, what is the main reason why attempts to smuggle large amounts of cash through the border using such covert methods do not decrease: ignorance of the rules or the desire to hide income? Should liability measures for such border violations be further tightened? Leave your thoughts in the comments!