Smuggling of iPhone 18 thwarted in Tashkent: 14 devices worth 227 million UZS

·4·Society
Smuggling of iPhone 18 thwarted in Tashkent: 14 devices worth 227 million UZS

The illegal importation of new-generation smartphones was halted at the Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport. Officers of the Tashkent-AERO specialized border customs post inspected the luggage of 3 citizens arriving from Dubai and discovered expensive gadgets that were not declared during verbal questioning and were not listed in the passenger customs declaration.

A total of 14 latest-model flagship devices—iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max—were found in the lawbreakers' luggage and seized temporarily as material evidence. According to preliminary estimates, the total value of these confiscated modern smartphones amounts to 227 million UZS. Currently, customs authorities are conducting additional checks and investigative procedures regarding this incident.

«Dubai flight, 14 hidden flagships, and 227 million»: 5 key points of the rapid raid

The most important facts regarding the smuggling case recorded at the Tashkent-AERO customs post:

  • iPhone 18 models intercepted for the first time: The illegal entry into Uzbekistan of iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max flagships, which are not yet widespread on the market, has been exposed;

  • 3 passengers detained: Individuals arriving on the Dubai route attempted to smuggle the gadgets by concealing them from verbal questioning;

  • A total of 14 expensive smartphones: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max devices were discovered in the luggage;

  • Total value of 227 million UZS: According to preliminary evaluation, the seized equipment amounts to nearly a quarter of a billion soums;

  • Customs inspection continues: The issue of liability for the lawbreakers is being reviewed, and the investigation is underway.

Smuggling of iPhone 18 thwarted in Tashkent: 14 devices worth 227 million UZS

Incident at the customs post and classification of device parameters

Analytical table of the equipment attempted to be illegally smuggled from Dubai:

Key indicators

Official data recorded at customs

Location of incident

Tashkent-AERO border customs post (Tashkent Airport)

Route

Dubai (UAE) — Tashkent (Uzbekistan)

Number of lawbreakers

3 air passengers

Types of seized devices

iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max

Total quantity

14 units (new, boxed in packaging)

Preliminary estimated value

227,000,000 UZS

Legal status

Devices temporarily seized, investigative actions underway

Smuggling of iPhone 18 thwarted in Tashkent: 14 devices worth 227 million UZS

Economic and customs expertise: Why do new iPhone models become targets for smuggling?

Conclusions of customs analysts, economists, and retail experts:

  • «Novelty hype and black market speculation»: In the first weeks after Apple's new flagships officially go on sale, demand in the local market exceeds supply several times over; "grey" market dealers attempt to transport products through individuals to avoid customs duties and make large profits from the urgent sale of new devices;

  • Strategy to bypass customs limits: According to current procedures, individuals can import phones within established limits for their personal needs; however, bringing in 14 new devices at once indicates a commercial purpose and requires mandatory declaration;

  • Risks for consumers: Devices illegally imported without paying customs duties later face issues with official registration in the UzIMEI system, and buyers risk network blocking or losing warranty service.

In your opinion, should penalties for the illegal transportation of expensive electronic devices across customs borders be further strengthened, or would expanding customs privileges on electronic devices help prevent smuggling more effectively? What do you think about the artificial price hike of new gadgets on the market? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share these details of the rapid airport seizure with your friends!

Tashkent-AEROiPhone 18 ProDubai flightsmuggling
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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