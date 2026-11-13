Packages in a Matiz car: What are the details of the special operation conducted in Andijan?

The special operation was carried out in stages in the territory of the city of Andijan and the Andijan district. Based on operational information from law enforcement officers, the following facts were established:

A decisive special operation aimed at combating the illegal drug trade was successfully conducted in the Andijan region. Within the framework of the "Safe and Healthy Homeland" month, carried out in cooperation with the regional customs department, the State Security Service (SSS), and internal affairs agencies, the sale of a total of 377 grams of "hashish" was uncovered.

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Vehicle inspection: A "Matiz" model car driven by a citizen previously known to law enforcement agencies was stopped in the "Qoshariq" neighborhood of Andijan city. During an inspection in the presence of witnesses, it was discovered that the driver had 3 packages of narcotic substances in his pocket.

Passenger inspection: When a 40-year-old passenger in the car was also searched, another package of "hashish" was found on him.

Stages of the special operation Identified facts and evidence Inspection location "Qoshariq" neighborhood of Andijan city and Andijan district Vehicle in motion Driver and passenger of a "Matiz" model car Hiding place Roof of a chicken coop at the suspect's residence Confiscated evidence A total of 377 grams of "hashish" narcotic substance

Narcotic substances hidden on the roof of a chicken coop

Continuing the search operations, the residence of one of the detained individuals in the Andijan district was also inspected in the presence of witnesses. During the search, 5 more packages of "hashish" secretly hidden on the roof of the chicken coop in the yard were discovered and confiscated as material evidence.

In total, 377 grams of narcotics were seized from the offenders. Currently, a criminal case has been initiated by customs authorities regarding this incident, and detailed investigative and operational actions are being carried out.

In your opinion, what measures should be taken to further strengthen such special operations by law enforcement agencies in the fight against the illegal drug trade? Leave your thoughts in the comments!