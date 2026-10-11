In Andijan, an individual attempting to smuggle 34 thousand dollars across the border was apprehended

34,000 US dollars were found in the handbag and inner pockets of the clothing of a «Volvo» driver traveling from Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan. Notably, this large amount of cash was not declared during the verbal inquiry by customs officers and was not declared in the prescribed manner.

The incident was uncovered at the «Dustlik» border customs post in the Andijan region. During a control measure conducted by customs officers in cooperation with border representatives, the driver's behavior raised suspicions, prompting an additional inspection.

Money was found in the handbag and inner pockets of the clothing

According to reports, when the driver of a «Volvo» vehicle leaving Uzbekistan for Kyrgyzstan passed through customs control, attention was drawn to the cash foreign currency he was carrying.

During the inspection, 34,000 US dollars concealed in the driver's handbag and the inner pockets of his clothing were discovered. It is stated that these funds were not disclosed during the verbal inquiry and were not declared in the prescribed manner.

Thus, signs of a violation related to taking cash foreign currency across the border were identified.

An investigation into the incident is underway

Currently, appropriate investigative actions are being carried out regarding this incident. The process of clarifying all details of the event and its legal consequences is ongoing.

It is worth noting that complying with the requirements to properly report and declare cash foreign currency during customs control is of vital importance. Persons crossing the border are expected to know and follow current rules in advance to help prevent unexpected legal problems.

This incident in Andijan once again demonstrated that suspicious circumstances do not go unnoticed during border control procedures.