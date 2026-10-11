In Andijan, an individual attempting to smuggle 34 thousand dollars across the border was apprehended

·49·Society
In Andijan, an individual attempting to smuggle 34 thousand dollars across the border was apprehended

34,000 US dollars were found in the handbag and inner pockets of the clothing of a «Volvo» driver traveling from Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan. Notably, this large amount of cash was not declared during the verbal inquiry by customs officers and was not declared in the prescribed manner.

The incident was uncovered at the «Dustlik» border customs post in the Andijan region. During a control measure conducted by customs officers in cooperation with border representatives, the driver's behavior raised suspicions, prompting an additional inspection.

Money was found in the handbag and inner pockets of the clothing

According to reports, when the driver of a «Volvo» vehicle leaving Uzbekistan for Kyrgyzstan passed through customs control, attention was drawn to the cash foreign currency he was carrying.

During the inspection, 34,000 US dollars concealed in the driver's handbag and the inner pockets of his clothing were discovered. It is stated that these funds were not disclosed during the verbal inquiry and were not declared in the prescribed manner.

Thus, signs of a violation related to taking cash foreign currency across the border were identified.

An investigation into the incident is underway

Currently, appropriate investigative actions are being carried out regarding this incident. The process of clarifying all details of the event and its legal consequences is ongoing.

It is worth noting that complying with the requirements to properly report and declare cash foreign currency during customs control is of vital importance. Persons crossing the border are expected to know and follow current rules in advance to help prevent unexpected legal problems.

This incident in Andijan once again demonstrated that suspicious circumstances do not go unnoticed during border control procedures.

VolvoAndijanDustlikviolation
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

An unusual method of smuggling currency in Andijan: passenger found with 8 thousand dollars hidden in shoesAn unusual method of smuggling currency in Andijan: passenger found with 8 thousand dollars hidden in shoes27 July 12:16"$240 thousand taped to legs and fake dollars": Kazakh citizens detained at the border"$240 thousand taped to legs and fake dollars": Kazakh citizens detained at the border11 September 13:33Person detained in Andijan for producing counterfeit money worth 297 million soumsPerson detained in Andijan for producing counterfeit money worth 297 million soumsYesterday 12:48Gold in a baby diaper, $40 thousand found in a girl's clothing...Gold in a baby diaper, $40 thousand found in a girl's clothing...5 August 07:39Details of the SSS special operation conducted in three regions of Uzbekistan (video)Details of the SSS special operation conducted in three regions of Uzbekistan (video)4 September 15:45Land sellers detained in Andijan: $39,000 fraudLand sellers detained in Andijan: $39,000 fraud31 July 22:23
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Search operations are ongoing
Search operations are ongoing
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
16 cars in a 2-car space: An unusual parking lot in Uzbekistan
16 cars in a 2-car space: An unusual parking lot in Uzbekistan
A 75 kg watermelon! A giant melon crop grown in Uzbekistan astonished everyone
A 75 kg watermelon! A giant melon crop grown in Uzbekistan astonished everyone