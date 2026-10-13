Preparation for the winter season: Who will receive a one-time payment of 1 million soums?

·2·Society
Preparation for the winter season: Who will receive a one-time payment of 1 million soums?

In Uzbekistan, new initiatives are being put forward to socially support the population, particularly low-income and vulnerable strata, during the autumn-winter and heating season. According to a draft regulatory document submitted for public discussion, it is planned to allocate one-time financial aid of 1 million soums to needy families in November of this year.

The document also proposes expanding the scope of state compensation provided to cover electricity and natural gas expenses that increase during the winter season.

Electricity and gas compensation: Income criterion to be expanded up to 1.43 million soums

One of the most important expected innovations is the easing of requirements aimed at increasing the number of families receiving utility compensation:

  • Linking to minimum consumer expenses: It is envisaged to increase the income criterion set for receiving compensation for electricity and natural gas up to 2 times the minimum consumer expenses;

  • Per capita income threshold: As a result of this change, families where the average income per family member is up to 1 million 430 thousand soums will also have the opportunity to benefit from this assistance;

  • Expansion of coverage: This will make it possible to deliver state-provided subsidies and compensation for fuel and energy resources consumed in excess of the base norm to even more households.

What will the funds be directed to?

The one-time financial aid of 1 million soums expected to be allocated in November will serve to:

  • Purchase coal, firewood, and fuel products necessary for the winter season;

  • Ease the burden on the family budget regarding electricity and gas payments that increase during the heating season.

Currently, this draft document is under discussion, and after studying public comments and feedback, it is expected to be approved and implemented in the prescribed manner.

Uzbekistanutility compensationfinancial aidgas compensation
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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