Drinking water to be cut off for 24 hours: Major complexes and streets in Yunusabad to be left without water

Temporary interruptions in drinking water supply are being observed in the capital city of Tashkent due to the beginning of preparations for the autumn-winter season and scheduled repair work on water networks. According to the city's water supply enterprises, the cold water supply in a number of busy streets and modern residential complexes of the Yunusabad district will be suspended for exactly one full day — 24 hours. This restriction will begin at 9:00 AM on September 14 and will last until 9:00 AM on September 15.

Since the important preventive process on water networks covers large residential neighborhoods, shopping centers, and special facilities, responsible organizations are asking citizens and entrepreneurs living at these addresses to create a sufficient water reserve in advance. Well, which exact addresses and residential complexes in the Yunusabad district will be left without water, which emergency hotlines should be called to request water tankers during the interruptions, and when will the repair work be fully completed?

24-hour restriction: Exact addresses in Yunusabad where there will be no water

From 9:00 AM on September 14 to 9:00 AM on September 15, the drinking water pressure will be cut off in the following areas:

Main streets and facilities: Yangishahar Street, Chinobod Street, and the pre-trial detention center building located on this street;

Large residential complexes: The modern "Manzara" residential complex where thousands of families live;

Shopping and business zones: The "High Town City" residential complex and the major shopping and entertainment center (SEC) located within it.

Emergency contact numbers: Contacts for questions and water tankers

Citizens can contact the following hotlines regarding any issues that may arise during the period when the water supply is suspended:

Short emergency number: 1054 (single call center);

Central Dispatch Service: (+998 71) 256-10-95, (+998 71) 252-60-08;

Yunusabad District Dispatch Department: (71) 235-25-64;

Recommendation: Residents are strictly requested to accumulate a reserve of clean water necessary for daily needs, cooking, and sanitary purposes for one full day in advance.

The necessity of scheduled repairs: Networks will be upgraded

This temporary inconvenience is aimed at preventing major accidents in the future:

Autumn-winter season prevention: It is planned to increase the durability of main pipelines and replace worn-out pump parts before the cold days arrive;

Guarantee of stable pressure: After the scheduled repair work is completed, starting from 9:00 AM on the morning of September 15, the water supply will be fully restored step-by-step according to the previous operating mode;

Monitored process: Responsible engineering brigades are taking measures to complete the repairs within the specified deadline and restart the system.

The scheduled temporary suspension of cold water in the capital is a necessary technical measure to ensure that the population has uninterrupted access to utilities during the winter season.

Are timely warnings being given in advance about water or other utility supply interruptions in the area where you live? Are you satisfied with the preparedness of the utility system in your area ahead of the autumn-winter season? Leave your feedback in the comments and share this warning, which is extremely important for the residents of the Yunusabad district, with all your acquaintances, neighbors, and neighborhood groups!