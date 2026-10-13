Autumn financial aid: Are you entitled to receive "potato money" from your enterprise?

With the arrival of autumn, a traditional question is frequently heard among labor collectives, organization, and enterprise employees: When will the "potato money" be paid? Popularly known by this name, this payment is actually a one-time financial aid provided for purchasing agricultural products and forming winter reserves.

However, is this financial support paid to all employees, and what are the exact rules for receiving it?

Who is eligible to receive "potato money"?

According to the established procedures, this financial aid is paid to the following categories of employees:

Budgetary organizations and state agencies: If relevant sectoral regulatory legal documents or special decisions directly stipulate the provision of financial aid for the purchase of agricultural products;

Non-governmental and cost-accounting enterprises: If the organization's collective agreement, internal labor regulations, or local orders clearly specify the clause on allocating financial aid to employees for the autumn season.

An important aspect of legislation: What does the Labor Code say?

Many employees believe that "potato money" is a mandatory payment that all employers must make, but this is not the case in legislation:

No mandatory requirement exists: The Labor Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan does not provide for a requirement that all enterprises and organizations pay "potato money" unconditionally and mandatorily;

Amount and conditions of payment: The provision of the financial aid, its exact amount (for example, tied to the Base Calculation Amount (BHM) or monthly salary) depends entirely on the employer's financial capabilities, sectoral agreements, and the conditions in the collective agreement.

What should employees do?

If you want to find out whether "potato money" is paid in the organization where you work, it is recommended to take the following steps: