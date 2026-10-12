What weather is expected in Uzbekistan during the week

·59·Uzbekistan
What weather is expected in Uzbekistan during the week

Uzhydromet has published the weather forecast expected across the country throughout the week.

As reported, today, October 12, the weather will be variable across the territory of Uzbekistan. Rain is expected in some regions. No precipitation is forecasted for the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region.

During the day, the air temperature will mostly be around 18–21 degrees Celsius. In the northern and southern regions of the country, the temperature will rise to 23–26 degrees.

Tomorrow, on October 13, rain will persist in Samarkand, Kashkadarya, and Surkhandarya regions, as well as at night and in the morning in the regions of the Fergana Valley. On October 14–16, no precipitation is expected across all regions of the republic. Daytime temperatures will reach 22–25 degrees, and up to 27–30 degrees in the south.

The wind will blow at a speed of 7–12 m/s. Rain is expected from time to time in the foothill and mountainous regions of the republic, which may be heavy on October 12–13. Precipitation (rain, snow) will be observed in high mountainous areas. On October 12, mudflows and floods may occur in foothill and mountainous areas.

In Tashkent, rain is expected at times today during the day. The temperature will be 19–21 degrees. No precipitation is expected on October 13–16. Temperatures at night will range from 12 to 15 degrees, and during the day from 22 to 25 degrees. The wind will blow from the east at 3–8 m/s.

UzhydrometOctober 12Republic of KarakalpakstanTashkent
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Charos
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