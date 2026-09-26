15% payment being introduced: A new benefit for those with no electricity and gas debts...

·40·Society
15% payment being introduced: A new benefit for those with no electricity and gas debts...

Fundamental changes are being introduced to the rules of electricity and natural gas consumption in Uzbekistan, aimed at increasing the financial freedom of consumers and businesses, and encouraging payment discipline. According to the new procedure, the official status of "exemplary consumers" is being introduced in the utilities system, and favorable payment and tariff conditions are being approved for them. This benefit can be utilized by subscribers who have no debts and are fully equipped with modern electronic meters (ASKE and ASUG systems).

Now, instead of paying a 100% full advance before the beginning of the reporting month, it is sufficient for them to make an advance payment of only 15%. The remaining 85% of the principal payment will be paid gradually throughout the month. Most importantly, disconnections from the grid due to untimely fund transfers will not be regarded as violations, and excessive penalty sanctions will not be applied. This innovation is the practical implementation of strategic tasks put forward at the President's open dialogue with entrepreneurs.

"15% advance, 'exemplary' status, and penalty-free system": 5 key points of the new decree

The most important official facts regarding the new privilege on electricity and gas payments:

  • "Exemplary consumer" status: A special preferential category has been created for enterprises and citizens with high payment discipline;

  • Advance reduced to 15%: Instead of the 100% mandatory payment at the beginning of the month, entering only a 15% advance is sufficient;

  • Remaining payment during the month: The remaining 85% of the consumed resources is paid in installments throughout the month;

  • ASKE and ASUG condition: This relief applies to subscribers who have modern "smart" meters and no old debts;

  • Grid disconnection is not a violation: Technical disconnections occurring in case of delayed payment will not be classified as gross violations.

Utility payment procedure: Comparison of the old obligation and the new "exemplary" system

Comparative indicators of payment terms for energy resources:

Criteria and parameters

Current standard procedure

New procedure for exemplary consumers

Amount of prepayment (Advance)

100% full prepayment requirement

Prepayment in the amount of only 15%

Deadline for paying the remaining amount

Must be fully settled by the beginning of the month

Gradually during the reporting month

Required technical requirement

Presence of general meters

Connected to ASKE / ASUG electronic system

Debt history

Regular restrictions and control

Condition of absolute absence of debt

Consequences of grid disconnection

Violation, penalty, and reconnection fee

Not considered a violation, lenient approach

Impact on business turnover

Freezing of funds at the beginning of the month

Working capital remains at the disposal of the business

Economic and financial expertise: Why the 15% system saves business?

Conclusions of financiers, banking experts, and industry specialists:

  • "Freedom of working capital": Previously, manufacturing enterprises and entrepreneurs were forced to prepay 100% for energy bills amounting to millions, sometimes billions of soums at the beginning of the month; this restricted the business's cash flow. The 15% system allows funds to remain at the enterprise's disposal and be directed toward production;

  • Motivation for payment discipline: Giving preferences to disciplined subscribers with no debts encourages other consumers to settle debts on time and install ASKE systems;

  • Economic trust environment: The fact that the partnership between the state and business is built on the principle of incentives rather than punishment ensures stability in the domestic market.

How much do you think reducing the prepayment to 15% will ease the work of enterprises and entrepreneurs? Should this benefit be fully introduced to ordinary households in the future? Leave your personal thoughts and comments in the comments and share this important news so that all entrepreneurs and partners are aware!

ElectricityASKEexemplary consumer15% advance
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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