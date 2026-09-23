Military Prosecutor's Office to Pay 15 Million Som in Compensation to Abdurakhmon Tashanov

An important precedent has been recorded in Uzbekistan's judicial and legal practice, concluding with a civil society representative's victory against one of the state's most closed and influential structures. The lawsuit filed by «Ezgulik» Human Rights Society Chairman Abdurakhmon Tashanov against the Military Prosecutor's Office, former military prosecutor Otabek Kholboyev, and investigator Timur Muhitdinov was reviewed by the Tashkent City Mirobod District Court. The court partially satisfied the human rights activist's claims to restore his honor, dignity, and compensate for the damage caused.

According to the court ruling, a total compensation of 15 million som is to be exacted from the Military Prosecutor's Office in favor of Abdurakhmon Tashanov — specifically, 5 million som for moral damage and 10 million som for material damage. As it turns out, this dispute began in the spring of this year after the Military Prosecutor's Office unjustifiably accused Tashanov of spreading false information on the internet and attempted to bring him to administrative liability. After the Mirobod District Court completely acquitted the human rights activist, Tashanov sued the responsible body and officials who had made groundless accusations against him, ultimately proving his case.

So, what significance does this court decision have for Uzbekistan regarding freedom of speech and the practice of recovering damages from law enforcement agencies by citizens, will officials pay out of their own pockets, and how will this affect future cases?

«Acquittal, 15 million compensation, and the prosecutor's office's mistake»: 5 key points of the trial

The most important details of the resonant case reviewed in the Mirobod District Court:

15 million som compensation: The court obliged the Military Prosecutor's Office to pay 5 million som for moral and 10 million som for material damages;

Plaintiff and defendants: «Ezgulik» leader Abdurakhmon Tashanov had directly filed a complaint against the Military Prosecutor's Office, former prosecutor O. Kholboyev, and investigator T. Muhitdinov;

Unjust accusation in the spring: The Military Prosecutor's Office attempted to hold the human rights activist administratively liable, accusing him of «spreading false information» online;

Full acquittal: The Mirobod Criminal Court found no corpus delicti in Tashanov's actions and fully acquitted him;

An important turning point in judicial practice: A citizen successfully recovered damages on a legal basis from the investigative body that unjustly dragged them to court.

Abdurakhmon Tashanov's court case: From groundless accusation to compensation

Comparison of the stages of the case and the results recorded in court:

Indicators and aspects Military Prosecutor's Office action (Spring months) Mirobod Court's final ruling Charge brought Claim of spreading false news on the internet Charges found groundless, acquittal issued Nature of action Bringing the human rights defender to administrative liability Officially recognized as a groundless accusation Claim considered — Restoration of honor, dignity, and compensation for damages Recovered moral damage — 5,000,000 som Recovered material damage — 10,000,000 som (lawyer and expenses) Defendant structure Military Prosecutor's Office and officials Paid from the Military Prosecutor's Office budget

Legal expertise and expert opinion: Why is this decision important for society?

Conclusions of lawyers, attorneys, and civil society activists:

Precedent of institutional responsibility: Usually, investigative or prosecutorial bodies try to avoid the practice of apologizing or compensating for material damage to citizens they have wrongly accused; Tashanov's case showed that state agencies are also equally accountable before the law in front of citizens;

A shield for freedom of speech and journalistic investigations: The practice of pressuring activists and bloggers who express critical opinions on social networks under the pretext of «spreading false news» will face a serious obstacle after this court decision;

Compensation of material expenses: The 10 million som material damage serves as fair compensation for legal services and court troubles, paving the way for other wrongfully victimized citizens to recover expenses through the courts;

The issue of recovery by way of recourse: According to experts, the compensation should not be paid from the state budget (at the expense of taxpayers), but should be recovered by way of recourse from the personal salaries of the specific investigator and prosecutor who made the illegal decision.

Abdurakhmon Tashanov's legal struggle has demonstrated in practice that groundless accusations by state bodies will not go unpunished.

In your opinion, is the 15 million som compensation paid to citizens who were wrongfully accused and acquitted by state agencies worthy of their reputation and troubles? Most importantly, should this money be exacted not from the state budget, but precisely from the personal pockets of the investigators and prosecutors who made the mistake? Leave your personal opinions in the comments and share this analysis, which is extremely important for civil society, with all your friends!