Today, October 17 — the most auspicious day to reconcile with friends, relatives, and loved ones

·32·Society
Today, October 17 — the most auspicious day to reconcile with friends, relatives, and loved ones

In each of our lives, there are dear ones, friends, and close people with whom ties have been broken due to misunderstandings, harsh words, or trivial reasons. Today, October 17 — National Forgiveness Day holds symbolic meaning, serving as the most opportune moment to free oneself from heavy grudges in the heart and restore relationships.

Coldness and resentment in the heart not only sever interpersonal bonds but also erode a person's inner peace. Therefore, taking the first step today is considered a true spiritual courage.

First step: A single sincere message can work wonders

You don't need major excuses to shorten the distance with someone you haven't spoken to in a long time:

  • Old friends and loved ones: Sending a simple SMS like "How are you doing?" to dear ones who have drifted apart over the years is enough to melt the ice of coldness;

  • Family ties: Forgetting minor grievances in family and kinship relations and maintaining family ties is the path to achieving happiness in both worlds;

  • Reconciliation with a loved one: Putting pride aside and prioritizing love and loyalty will make relationships even stronger.

The spiritual and psychological power of forgiveness

Being forgiving is not a sign of weakness, but of spiritual maturity:

  • "God forgives those who forgive": Sacred teachings also emphasize that a servant's forgiveness of others becomes a cause for the Creator's mercy and forgiveness;

  • Inner relief and health: According to psychologists, holding grudges puts a huge negative burden on the heart and nervous system; a person who knows how to forgive achieves psychological relief, peace of mind, and a healthy life.

Today is the most auspicious day to overcome the barriers of pride, pick up the phone, and reconnect severed emotional bonds through a single sincere phone call or reconciliation message.

Forgiveness DayForgiving past grievancesPsychological healthSacred teachings
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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