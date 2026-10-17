Uzbek woman kept in a basement for 8 years and who gave birth to two children rescued in Turkey

An Uzbekistan citizen went to Turkey to work as a nanny, but was kept captive there for eight years and subjected to sexual exploitation. When the woman was returned to Uzbekistan, she weighed only 32 kilograms. This was reported by Dilfuza Shodieva, Deputy Director of the Anti-Trafficking Center.

According to the report, the woman was kept in a basement in Turkey and gave birth to two children during that time. She was discovered during a special operation conducted by the police.

According to Shodieva's data, the woman was taken abroad with the promise of nanny work. The report also notes that she was deceived and taken out of the country by a relative and later sold.

Currently, the victim and her children are being provided with necessary assistance. The report states that the woman's older child has been placed in a kindergarten, and efforts are underway to restore the documents of the younger child.