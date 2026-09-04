Hidden Warehouse: Illicit drug trafficking exposed in the Fergana Valley

Large-scale special operations have been conducted across the Fergana Valley against the clandestine trade of narcotics and potent medicines. Officers from the State Security Service departments for the Fergana and Namangan regions, in cooperation with internal affairs and customs authorities, exposed dangerous criminal chains in the city of Kokand and interregional routes. During the operational measures, hidden drug warehouses, heavy narcotics, and special equipment intended for retail sale were confiscated from the homes of previously convicted individuals.

Search in Kokand: 782 units of "Tropicamide" stored in the basement

In the first operational measure carried out in the city of Kokand, the criminal activity of a previously law-breaking individual was put to a halt:

Previously convicted person: Operational officers thoroughly inspected the dwelling of a 44-year-old citizen previously brought to criminal responsibility in the presence of attesting witnesses;

Hidden reserve in the basement: Upon inspecting the basement of the house, 782 units of the potent medicine "Tropicamide", intended for illegal distribution on the black market, were found and documented as material evidence.

Packaging workshop: 758 grams of hashish, scales, and knives with drug residues

Another operation carried out in the city exposed a covert spot engaged in the portioning and sale of drugs:

Large amount of hashish: When searching the residence of a local citizen born in 1975, 758 grams of "hashish" prepared for sale were found;

Retail equipment: The home yielded 6 special knives used for portioning and packaging drugs, bearing residues of narcotic substances on their surfaces, as well as 4 small electronic scales used for measurements.

Control and transit channels along the "Fergana — Namangan" route

As a continuation of the operation, measures to cut off interregional drug trafficking routes were intensified:

Barrier on the strategic road: Officers of the SSS Namangan Regional Department, together with internal affairs and customs agencies, implemented operational measures on the "Fergana — Namangan" highway route to identify interregional transit channels and halt the movement of criminal cargo;

Strict investigation: Criminal cases have been initiated against the lawbreakers regarding all identified cases, and investigative actions are ongoing to expose other criminal accomplices who supplied these substances.

In your opinion, how should communication between the public and prevention inspectors be improved to timely notice and expose such hidden drug packaging and medicine sales points in multi-apartment buildings or neighborhoods? What other severe restrictions are necessary against the trade of potent drugs? Leave your thoughts in the comments!