From birth to the final destination: The truth that reveals the true essence of life

As a person comes into this world, they often realize too late how rapidly life passes by. In the daily life filled with noise and worries, human beings chase after positions, material goods, and wealth, forgetting the most important truth — the transience of life. In reality, human life consists of only a short moment between three important stages — two cradles, two swaddles, and two cries.

These philosophical lines, which are inviting social media users to deep reflection, encourage every person to think about the meaning of their own life.

The three great comparisons of life: What does a person live between?

The birth and departure of a person are rich in symbols that repeat each other but evoke completely different emotions:

Between two cradles: While a wooden cradle awaits the child in infancy, rocking them with love, at the end of life, a non-rocking "cradle" — the coffin — awaits to escort the person to their final destination;

Between two white swaddles: At the moment of birth, the baby is wrapped in white swaddling clothes and cherished. On the final day when the soul leaves the body, the person returns in the same simple and neat white swaddle — the shroud;

Between two cries: When a person opens their eyes and steps into life, those around them rejoice at the baby's cry. When life ends and the final duty is fulfilled, conversely, the person remains silent, and it is others who shed tears behind them.

The most important task: What remains of a person?

Birth is actually the first step taken by every person toward the eternal world. In this short-term journey, the greatest wealth a person accumulates is not material wealth:

A good name and noble deeds: After passing from this world, neither accumulated wealth nor status goes with the person. Only the noble deeds, a good name, and charitable acts that remain in people's memories live on;

The value of time: Treating every passing day as a blessing, sharing love with loved ones, winning hearts, and living with an understanding of the true essence of life is the highest duty for a person.

Life is an examination between birth and death, and only those who can leave kindness in their hearts achieve true happiness.