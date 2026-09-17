Women trying to send two girls into prostitution detained in Chust, Namangan

·50·Society
Women trying to send two girls into prostitution detained in Chust, Namangan

As part of the fight against human trafficking and criminal acts aimed at sending youth abroad under false pretenses for sexual exploitation in Uzbekistan, another high-profile crime has been prevented. In Namangan region, two women were exposed who had gained the trust of two local girls and planned to send them to Antalya, Turkey, for prostitution. These individuals, residing in the Davlatobod district of Namangan region, not only deceived the girls with promises of easy money and an attractive life abroad, but also aimed to systematically seize exactly 50 percent of the money the girls would earn through dishonorable labor in Antalya.

The criminal group was intercepted by employees of the State Security Service (SSS) and internal affairs bodies during a special operational event carried out in the territory of Chust district while heading towards the capital's airport to send the girls off via the «Tashkent — Antalya» flight. During the inquiries, it was revealed that one of the suspected women had previously been convicted of the exact same serious crime, but without drawing appropriate conclusions, she had embarked on the criminal path once again.

Well, by what deceptions did the criminals lure young girls into their trap, how did special services expose this channel, and what kind of vigilance is necessary to protect women from becoming victims of human trafficking?

«The road to Tashkent airport and the detention in Chust»: Details of the operational event

Aspects of the successful operation conducted by the SSS and internal affairs bodies:

  • The scheme of gaining trust: Two women living in Davlatobod district took advantage of the financial or social difficulties of the girls from Namangan, promising them easy and big money in Turkey;

  • The «50 percent share» condition: According to investigative materials, the suspects planned to deliver the girls to Antalya and appropriate half of all income earned by the girls through prostitution;

  • The raid in Chust: A car moving toward the capital to put the victims on the «Tashkent — Antalya» flight was stopped by operational forces in the territory of Chust district, putting an end to the crime;

  • Recidivist criminal: It was found that one of the detained women had previously been convicted and served a sentence for human trafficking and similar illegal activities.

The trap of human trafficking: Slavery under the guise of Antalya

Analysis by experts and law enforcement agencies regarding sexual exploitation abroad:

  • Risk of passport confiscation: Girls taken abroad through such informal and suspicious channels often have their documents confiscated upon arrival in Antalya, falling into genuine debt bondage;

  • The «debt» trap: Criminals impose artificial debts on the victims under the pretext of travel, visa, and living expenses, keeping them under psychological and physical pressure;

  • Lack of medical and personal safety: Individuals drawn into illegal prostitution are left without any legal protection abroad, being forced to live under the threat of violence and severe illnesses.

Legal consequences and an important lesson for society

Conclusions on combating human trafficking:

  • Inevitable criminal punishment: Long-term imprisonment awaits the suspects under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan concerning human trafficking;

  • Stricter sentence for repeat crimes: The repetition of the same act by a previously convicted person is evaluated by the court as a primary aggravating circumstance;

  • Family and neighborhood vigilance: The control of relatives and neighborhood activists plays an important role in preventing young women from falling for suspicious «job offers» abroad.

The timely operational measures taken by the special services saved two young girls from the clutches of an irreparable tragedy and slavery abroad, proving once again that any criminal engaged in human trafficking will not go unpunished.

In your opinion, should the legislation further tighten punitive measures against criminals involved in human trafficking and attempts to send young girls abroad through deception, especially those previously convicted who repeat the same crime? What explanatory work needs to be strengthened to protect youth from such dangerous traps? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this important warning analysis directly relevant to the safety of our society and the future of our girls with all your loved ones, family members, and friends!

Namangan regionDavlatobod districtHuman traffickingAntalya
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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