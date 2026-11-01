Drivers in Tashkent who refuse to lower ramps will face disciplinary action

In Tashkent, bus drivers will be mandated to lower ramps for passengers with disabilities and citizens with strollers. Drivers who refuse to comply with this requirement will face disciplinary measures.

According to a decision by the Tashkent City Council of People's Deputies, the technical condition of all ramps and other accessibility devices on buses and at metro stations will be re-inspected by December 1. Measures will be taken to eliminate any identified malfunctions and shortcomings.

Furthermore, the procedure for buses stopping at stations will be under strict control. Drivers are required to park their vehicles as close as possible to the curb at the bus stop. Disciplinary and financial penalties have been established for those who fail to follow this rule. Compliance with these requirements will be monitored via video surveillance cameras.

The resolution notes that individuals with disabilities and those using strollers face numerous difficulties when using public transport. The main problems identified include bus overcrowding, drivers refusing to lower ramps, and vehicles stopping too far from the curb.