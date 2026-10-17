Teacher's engaging chemistry experiments draw attention (video)

·37·Society
Teacher's engaging chemistry experiments draw attention (video)

A teacher in Uzbekistan who teaches chemistry through unusual experiments and visual demonstrations is attracting the attention of social media users. Their lessons stand out for explaining complex topics to students using practical experiments.

During the lessons, students watch various chemical experiments with great interest. Some of them record the classes on video and upload them to social networks. Some of these videos have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times and sparked widespread discussion.

Users acknowledge the teacher's engaging organization of classes, the simple explanation of complex topics, and the effort to spark students' interest in chemistry.

Such an approach demonstrates that lessons can be made more vivid and understandable by combining theoretical knowledge with practical experiments.

teaching chemistry in Uzbekistanchemistry demonstrations on social mediapractical experiments
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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