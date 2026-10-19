In Bukhara, mathematics teacher's monthly salary exceeded 30 million sums

In Uzbekistan, special attention is being paid to the material incentive of educators achieving high results. As a result of this, the monthly income of some teachers who continuously improve their qualifications and knowledge is increasing significantly.

According to reports, 2,105 teachers in Bukhara region, including 250 teachers in Gijduvan district, receive a monthly salary of over $1,000. One of the mathematics teachers working in Gijduvan has increased her monthly income to over 30 million sums through international certificates and various bonuses. This is equivalent to nearly $3,000.

Furthermore, new incentive measures aimed at supporting educators are also being introduced. It is envisaged to provide a 50% bonus to teachers holding a national certificate in exact sciences, and to award advanced educators with a one-time bonus of 30 million sums.

In addition, 1,000 teachers are planned to undergo internships abroad, with their exam expenses fully covered. It is stipulated that interest-free loans will be allocated to pay for higher education tuition contracts for the children of educators with at least 15 years of work experience, and teachers who have prepared winners of science Olympiads will be directly awarded the highest qualification category.