Will there be no power outages in Uzbekistan this winter? The Ministry of Energy provided clarification

·4·Uzbekistan
Will there be no power outages in Uzbekistan this winter? The Ministry of Energy provided clarification

The Ministry of Energy announced that there will be no unscheduled electricity outages in Uzbekistan during the current autumn-winter season. According to a ministry representative, the power grids have been fully prepared for the winter season.

At the same time, power supply may be temporarily suspended in certain areas while upgrading and repairing outdated equipment. It was noted that the public will be warned in advance in such cases.

According to the ministry, in 2025 complaints related to power supply decreased by 40 percent to 44 thousand. The number of appeals regarding power outages has nearly halved.

Ministry of EnergyElectricityAutumn-winter seasonPower outages
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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