Is measles spreading widely in Tashkent? Official commentary issued

Measles cases in Tashkent have decreased by 40 percent compared to the same period last year. This was reported by the Committee for Sanitary-Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health.

Earlier, reports circulated on social media stating that 290 suspected measles cases were detected in the capital and over 10,000 individuals who had been in contact with patients were registered.

According to the committee's clarification, these figures represent cumulative indicators recorded during the first nine months of 2026. Therefore, it is incorrect to interpret them as cases detected in a short period or as the current situation.

The official statement emphasizes that the epidemiological situation regarding measles in Tashkent and other regions of the country is currently stable, and there is no reason for public concern.

Additionally, during the first nine months of 2026, as part of scheduled vaccinations in Tashkent, 47,494 one-year-old children and 42,767 six-year-old children were vaccinated against measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) using the MMR vaccine.

The Sanitary-Epidemiological Committee urged citizens to correctly interpret information on social media and avoid groundless panic due to unverified reports.